Minnesota avoids upset bid

The Gophers men’s basketball game Thursday was always going to have a certain transitive property in St. Paul.

St. Thomas, a second-year Division I program, had beaten Chicago State 83-61 in St. Paul on Nov. 11, and Minnesota would get a crack at the struggling Cougars at Williams Arena.

For most of Thursday’s matinee, Minnesota’s ability to even pull out a win was in doubt, much less the margin of its win.

Chicago State’s Elijah Weaver missed a game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left and the Gophers escaped with a 58-55 win.

The Gophers (6-6) were 13-point favorites against Chicago State (3-12) in a game rescheduled to noon to avoid the snowstorm.

Chicago State led 55-54 with under three minutes left, but a Jamison Battle jumper and a Treyton Thompson putback dunk helped give the U the slightest of breathing room.

Transitive properties in the world of college sports, especially when stacked atop another, can be a slippery slope into the meaningless, but with the Gophers unwilling to play their Twin Cities neighbors, this is one of the only comparisons available.

Minnesota beat Chicago State by 3; St. Thomas did it by 22.

But Minnesota has enough of its own issues right now.

For starters, the Gophers missed all 10 of their 3-pointers in the second half after shooting 40 percent from deep in the first half (4 of 10).

Chicago State went on a 12-0 run across five minutes to take a 46-44 lead on Minnesota with 11 minutes left in the game.

Minnesota led 38-30 at the half, primarily on the back of a 12-0 run to break to take a 20-10 lead with nine minutes left. The Gophers shot 56 percent from the field in the first half, including 40 percent from behind the arc.

Battle led the Gophers with 10 points, including one of the funkiest makes ever. From the left wing, Battle attempted a pass to a streaking Ta’Lon Cooper but it was deflected off a Chicago State defender and the ball rimmed out, hit of the backboard and went in. Battle gave the slightest of smiles.