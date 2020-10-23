Minnesota football: Chris Autman-Bell emerges as top Gophers receiver — with a bonus

The eight weeks that Bateman was away from the team were invaluable for Autman-Bell, according to Mike Sanford Jr., the Gophers new offensive co-coordinator who will make his debut Saturday night against Michigan at TCF Bank Stadium.

“He was the bell cow. He was the experienced guy, and I think that’s the first time he’s been in that role,” Sanford said. “… He was forced to not only become the main guy in terms of production in fall camp, but he also was put into a leadership role where there’s a lot of good, young, talented receivers that he was leading.”

Autman-Bell took the advice of his position coach, Matt Simon, who splits offensive coordinator duties with Sanford, and didn’t put too much pressure on himself.

“I said to myself, ‘You don’t have to change anything. Just be yourself.’ Coach Simon even told me, ‘You don’t have to be a hero. Just keep being you.’ “

While Autman-Bell’s average yards per catch decreased from 16.0 from his freshman year to 13.3 in 2019, his receptions made a bigger impact, starting with his first career touchdown catch.