Minnesota football: Gophers true freshman Daniel Jackson could be program's next extraordinary receiver

“Daniel knew that that was his opportunity. And I think he made a big impact,” the Bishop Miege coach said. “... He’s been a kid that never shied away from competition. He always wants to be the best. And if there’s somebody better than him, he’s going to find a way to close that gap.”

Jackson started at Maryland. And while he will likely continue to play backup to Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell, as soon as next season could be a breakout year. That’s how it was in high school, at least.

He dressed every game as a freshman at Bishop Miege, waiting his turn behind two Division I-bound teammates, and the coaches’ saw his talent, intellect and size — currently he’s 6-feet, 200 pounds. As a sophomore, he was a huge impact player, garnering more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Big offers from programs such as Texas A&M began to roll in, but Jackson tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of the first game of his junior season, knocking him out for the year. He still only missed practice for his surgery and physical therapy. Holmes said Jackson was often seen carrying water bottles back in after warmups or catching passes from the quarterbacks in drills once doctors cleared him.