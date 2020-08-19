Minnesota football: P.J. Fleck says delay of season should improve Gophers' depth

Fleck said players on his team probably have agents approaching them or potentially teams from other conferences that haven’t canceled the fall season yet. But he’s confident his players will “make the best decisions for not only themselves but [the] football team.”

And for right now, the focus remains on nurturing that depth with at least five months or so of extra practice. That’s more time for new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., to work with Morgan and the other quarterbacks and finesse the offense.

“If your pinkie toe step was out of line or you stepped 7 inches instead of 6, we’re going to address it and find a way to fix it,” Morgan said of Sanford’s attention to detail. “And that’s what I really appreciate about Coach.”

Fleck said the Gophers feel like they’re in a small-scale NFL OTA or minicamp, with coaches and players spending just a few hours together, mostly trying out new COVID-19 protective equipment and safety practices, working on fundamentals and team building and participating in walk-throughs and meetings.

“There will be another season,” Fleck said. “At some point, they’re going to open those gates, and we’re going to run through, and whatever comes through those gates, we’ve got to be ready for.

“So we’ve got to start preparing now. So if there is a winter season or spring season, fall season, we’re ready for it.”

