Minnesota football: Pass rusher Boye Mafe getting to quarterbacks at high rate

Against Nebraska, Mafe’s pass-rush work came at the expense of Huskers redshirt freshman right tackle Bryce Benhart, a former Lakeville North standout. Benhart was recruited heavily by the Gophers — so much so that coach P.J. Fleck once took a helicopter to the southern suburb’s stadium on a Friday night in 2017 to woo the lineman.

With the Gophers holding a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter and Nebraska facing third-and-10 from its 36-yard-line, Mafe sped past Benhart on the outside, turned toward the pocket and knocked the ball out of Martinez’s right hand. The ball bounced forward, and Gophers end Thomas Rush recovered the fumble at the 40. Mafe was denied a sack because Martinez was given a 4-yard gain on the play.

After the turnover, Minnesota marched 39 yards for a touchdown that boosted its lead to 24-14.

Mafe’s sack came on Nebraska’s next possession, when he sped past Benhart and dropped Martinez for a 6-yard loss on third-and-10. That forced a punt, and the Huskers would get only one more possession.