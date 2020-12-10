Minnesota Gophers: Waiting for COVID-19 test results stressful

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Phil Howard has been in college since 2016, he still acutely remembers the stress of waiting for his ACT results to arrive.

That’s because the University of Minnesota cornerback has a visceral reminder every day of that nervousness when he has to take a COVID-19 test and see if he’s positive or negative.

“It’s definitely nerve-racking. You’re anxious. You kind of sit up in your chair a little bit,” Howard said Wednesday. “And you’re just like, ‘Ugh, what time are they going to text me?’”

As if having a cotton swab jammed up his nose most days wasn’t unpleasant enough, Howard has to watch as teammates’ phones buzz with the all-clear message of, “Hey, you’re good to go. Go home. Go get you some food,” while he dreads receiving the “Come in the back real quick, I need to PCR you,” message, referring to the confirmatory test.

The waiting game is just part of playing football in 2020 amid a global pandemic, where Big Ten policy mandates six-days-a-week antigen testing and a positive result sits a player out for three weeks.