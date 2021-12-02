Minnesota high school basketball to add shot clock for 2023-24 season

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors unanimously approved the implementation of a 35-second shot clock for both boys and girls' basketball Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the voice vote, board president Tom Jerome talked about the number of schools that supported the measure, saying that "75 percent of schools are in favor of the shot clock, a number that has remained consistent."

The mandated shot clock will take effect for the 2023-24 season and will be varsity only. However, junior varsity and lower-level teams will be allowed to use it if both teams agree before the game.

Board vice-president Troy Stein of Edina made a recommendation that further discussion be held on the possibility of earlier implementation of the rule, acknowledging that many schools would like to play with a shot clock next season. The board agreed to continue that discussion.

The meeting began with three supporters of the measure – Tom Critchley, Executive Director of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association; Pat Barrett, the MSHSL Liaison for the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association; and Minneapolis North boys' basketball coach Larry KcKenzie – speaking in support of the change.

Addressing the concerns of some about the cost of shot clocks, Critchley said that in the MNBCA talked to manufacturers and found that the average costs related to them is around $3,700. He added that high school associations around the country are moving towards the addition of shot clocks, including Iowa.

North Dakota and South Dakota have long used shot clocks; North Dakota for 25 years.

Coaches were strongly in support of adding 35-second shot clocks, Critchley added, saying that "82.7 percent of coaches polled want shot clocks."

