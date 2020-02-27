Minnesota’s presidential primary: Everything you need to know

ST. PAUL — Minnesota is entering Super Tuesday this year — joining 13 other states, including Texas and California, in perhaps the most consequential day of the presidential primary season.

It can be a confusing political ritual for some, and it’s new in Minnesota. It’s our first presidential primary since 1992 and only the fourth in state history. Here are some of the basic rules:

You can vote in the primary no matter your party affiliation.

However, you will have to select one major party in whose primary you’ll vote. Minnesota has four major parties: the Democratic-Farmer-Laborer, Republican, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis and Legal Marijuana Now parties. Only the DFL and GOP will host presidential primaries in 2020; the weed parties are sitting out this year.

How you vote will be secret, sort of.

Only the candidate you vote for will be secret — the chair of all four major parties will get a list of who voted in the primary and the party with which they voted.

Same-day registration is still OK for primaries. While early registration has closed for the primaries, voters may register on March 3.