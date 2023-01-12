Minnesota State Representative Gene Pelowski

1. What were some of your favorite moments of 2022?

"A record number of 168 students participated in the Winona Model Legislature from Cotter High School, Rushford Peterson HS, Winona Senior High School, Winona State University, Bluffview Montessori Charter School and Minnesota State College Southeast representing grades 7-12 and area college students. For the first time in the 59 year history of the Winona Model Legislature 7th graders were legislators and participated in committees and Senate and House of Representatives floor sessions. The entire Winona State University Education Village was taken over by the Winona Model Legislature on November 17-18, 2022. The use of WSU technology allowed students to present their bills on screens in committee and during Senate and House of Representative floor sessions. Amendments were inserted digitally into the bills and color coded for easy reference to the new proposed language. This digital inserting of amendment language into the text of a bill is something new and not done in the Minnesota Legislature!"

2. What was something important that you learned in 2022 that you will bring with you in the future?

"The 2022 election allowed DFL control of the Senate, House of Representatives and Governor’s Office. This trifecta should now be able to address the concerns of Minnesotans who want government to function in a constructive way passing and enacting legislation with little or no political, partisan bickering."

3. Do you have any goals for yourself in 2023? If so, what are they?

"The first goal is to restore a legislative process that no longer uses massive Omnibus Bills of a thousand pages. A process that returns to passing individual bills of reasonable size whose contents can be understood by the legislators voting on them and the public who have to implement those bills signed into law. Another goal is introducing and passing legislation to address the closure of programs and lack of personal care attendants for the Disability Community that have happened in the Home and Community Options Facilities across the state and in the Winona Area."

4. What are you looking forward to most in 2023?