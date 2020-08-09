Minnesota Twins: Royals score early, down Minnesota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, prized prospect Brady Singer earned his major league win and the Kansas City Royals swept the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Sunday.

The Royals won their fourth in a row overall. The Twins lost all three at Kauffman Stadium and have dropped four straight.

Dozier, who hit 26 home runs last year and tied for the big league lead with 10 triples, hadn’t played this season while recovering from the virus. He quickly delivered, putting the Royals ahead 2-0 in the first inning.

“Each guy just keeps getting better and I’m really impressed,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Dozier was in here pretty early today and we are happy he is back.”

Singer (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. A 24-year-old righty, the Royals’ first-round draft pick in 2018 struck out four and walked two in his fourth start in the majors.

“I’m really happy about it, but hopefully it’s just the start,” Singer said. “I felt good the whole outing and my body felt strong.”