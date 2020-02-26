Minnesota Twins: Sano moves across diamond for Donaldson

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — For the Twins to land free agent Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano knew what would be asked of him. He didn’t hesitate.

Instead, Sano sent a video to Donaldson, lobbying the 2015 American League MVP to join the Twins. The key to Sano’s pitch: He would happily move across the infield to play first base with Donaldson taking over at third.

Understand, too, that Sano has appeared in just 31 games at first base since making his big league debut in 2015, spending the last five seasons working to improve at third.

“The first time I met him, I saw that he’s a really good guy and he’s got a lot of energy,” Sano said. “He’s the kind of player that I love to see. He’s positive and he loves the game. He likes to win and play hard. That’s something that I see all the time.”

Just as his teammates saw what Sano did.

“The teammate that he was to kind of help on the recruiting process of JD, tell him, ‘Hey, you can have third base, I’m willing to move to first base’ I think needs to be put out there,” said Jake Odorizzi, who pitched two innings against Philadelphia on Wednesday.