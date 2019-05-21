MINNEAPOLIS — Dave St. Peter is the president and CEO of a first-place major league team he listened to on the radio as a child in North Dakota, a team that plays in a picturesque ballpark he helped build.
He ranks as one of the longest-tenured sports executives in the Twin Cities, having purchased his positions with sweat equity that astounds even the workaholics who populate baseball.
St. Peter is an American success story. He hopes no one emulates him.
Growing up in Bismarck, N.D., St. Peter invented games in the basement when the diamonds froze. He’d pencil in statistics for teams real and imagined, and when his modest athletic career ended, he volunteered for the sports information department at the University of North Dakota.
After interning with the Minnesota North Stars, he interned with the Minnesota Twins and rose rapidly and improbably through the team’s hierarchy.
St. Peter has proved that if he gets one foot in the door, he will kick it open with the other. Sometimes, the door swings back hard.
“I’m praying and working hard every day to ensure that part of the legacy of my leadership will be transitioning from that old-school, workaholic approach to one that emphasizes more of a work/life balance,” he said. “Maybe that will save some marriages. I hope so.”
Intern to president
Visit Twins spring training or walk through the clubhouse and you’ll have to swerve to avoid bumping into a former player.
A half-dozen Twins standouts serve as instructors in Fort Myers, Fla., and anyone from Tony Oliva to Rod Carew to Justin Morneau is at the ballpark regularly, making Hammond Field and Target Field feel like interactive museums.
That wasn’t always the case. St. Peter repaired relationships with Twins greats even when admittedly neglecting his personal life.
“If it wasn’t for Dave, I would be at home, not doing anything in baseball,” Carew said.
Carew starred for the Twins and the Angels. He has no relationship now with the Angels and had none with the Twins even though his friend, Twins announcer Dick Bremer, had “pestered” him for years to become a team ambassador.
“Dave asked, and I was like, ‘I don’t know,’” Carew said. “But we became really good friends, and I could see what he was trying to do.”
The most important relationship in St. Peter’s life began, not surprisingly, in sports. He met Joan Preston when he interned for the North Stars. She was the team’s public relations director. They later married and had three boys. They divorced after the opening of Target Field, perhaps St. Peter’s signature moment.
“In essence, I went from Twins intern in 1990 to president of the team in ‘02,” he said. “I’m proud of that, but I’m not sure I worked the smartest, just the hardest. That took a toll on me and some of my relationships over time.”
Former manager Tom Kelly and longtime executive Terry Ryan prided themselves on long hours. “We had that ‘everybody here’ attitude,” St. Peter said. “I want a work/life balance to not only exist but be mandated here. That might sound corny, but I feel strongly about that.”
Balance was never St. Peter’s rallying cry, and if it had been he might not be where he is today.
People person
St. Peter is one of the most accessible team executives in the Twin Cities. One night last summer, as his team fell out of contention, he met with season-ticket holders in the Champions Club. “I don’t take your investment lightly,” he told them.
St. Peter answered one complaint by saying, “We’re going to find a way to be a perennial contender, and we won’t be satisfied until that is the case.”
The next day, he made his traditional pregame walk, greeting ushers and vendors by name. “They are as important to the Twins as our players,” he said. “Our holiday party with them is one of my favorite events of the year.”
St. Peter wandered through the third-base concourse, through the right field gate and out to the oversized bronze glove where fans sit for photos. A child dropped a baseball, St. Peter returned it. He posed for photos, then said, “You look at people’s faces out here, it reminds you why we do this. We’ve got to find a way to make going to a Twins game affordable for these people. The model for concessions is not sustainable. We have to find different ways to drive revenue.”
He’s looking for different ways to manage a franchise, encouraging employees to work more efficiently. “Dave’s connection with every person in this organization is special,” Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said. “His care for this organization and the people and the Pohlad family is extraordinary. He’s there for the person walking in on their first day as an intern, and he’s there when I need help.”
“In essence, I went from Twins intern in 1990 to president of the team in ‘02. I’m proud of that, but I’m not sure I worked the smartest, just the hardest. That took a toll on me and some of my relationships over time.” —Dave St. Peter, Twins president and CEO
