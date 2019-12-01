Minnesota Vikings: Another battle for Cousins and Wilson on Monday night

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“I don’t know of a game that we play where it’s lackadaisical and not that much intensity or not that much on the line, but certainly a night game in Seattle with two teams having good seasons so far, there is a lot there, and I think that’s what makes it fun,” Cousins said. “It’s a lot more fun to play in a game like this with a lot of the line against a really strong opponent than if you’re in the back of the pack and struggling.”

The reason both teams are in position for trips to the postseason is at least in part because of how their quarterbacks have played. While Wilson has been in the middle of the MVP conversation seemingly from the start of the season, the year being put together by Cousins is pretty good, too. Entering Week 13, Cousins leads the league in passer rating at 114.8; Wilson is second at 112.1. Wilson has 24 touchdown passes and three interceptions. Cousins has 21 TDs and three picks. Cousins has completed 70.6% percent of his passes; Wilson 67.3%.

“I think (Cousins) is just a lot more comfortable,” said Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, who was traded from Detroit earlier in the season. “I think he’s at that spot where he’s comfortable in his skin. He’s not trying to live up to anybody’s expectations. He’s just going out there having fun. Calming the team down. I think he’s just in a perfect situation.”