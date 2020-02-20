Minnesota Vikings: AP source reveals Vikings DE Griffen to void deal, hit free agency

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career, coming off a bounce-back season for the longest-tenured player on the team.

Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Though Griffen could re-sign with the team on the open market next month, his unsurprising choice will clear more than $13 million off the books for 2020 for the salary cap-strapped Vikings. To give the team more space for 2019 and avoid being released, Griffen agreed a year ago to a restructured deal that reduced his base salary and added performance incentives for playing time and sacks to trigger his opt-out clause.

Griffen did not become a starter until 2014, his fifth season in the league. The 32-year-old has long kept himself in optimal condition, never missing more than one game to injury in any season, so he ought to draw interest in free agency. With 74 1/2 sacks, Griffen is 15th in the NFL among active players.