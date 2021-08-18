Minnesota Vikings: Can Kirk Cousins get better at improvising when things go awry?

“I think back to last year with our first game against the Packers, the first play of the game. I think it was the first play of the season. He took off running and made a big play to Adam (Thielen). And I think back to that Tampa Bay game, getting a lot of match coverage, he took off and made some plays with his legs. It’s a tool in his toolbox that we’ve got to keep using, and he’s improving at it.”

Kubiak said the Vikings structure team periods in ways that help Cousins work on improvising.

“It starts with the way Coach (Mike) Zimmer has a slower whistle at practice,” Kubiak said. “He lets us get out of the pocket, he lets us complete plays and work on some scramble drills, which has been really beneficial.

“(Quarterbacks) Coach (Andrew) Janocko drills it with them every day — he incorporates an off-schedule component in there — so I think it’s practice, but I think ultimately it’s in the practice settings against the defense when Coach lets us play and finish.”

Cousins, of course, doesn’t want to abandon his primary strength — the arm strength and accuracy that’s made him the third-most accurate passer in NFL history (67.0%) behind only Deshaun Watson (67.8%) and Drew Brees (67.0%).