Minnesota Vikings: Catching-up Ngakoue finds Vikings 'breath of fresh air'

“I kind of felt a little disheartened about it, but at the end of the day, it’s business. I’m still thankful and appreciative they gave me an opportunity to have my dream for four years,” Ngakoue said, later adding: “Unfortunately, it couldn’t get done in Jacksonville for some of us, but at the end of the day, we still have opportunities. There’s 31 other teams, and guys have got opportunities to showcase their talents and to get the contracts they deserve.”

The salary cap-strapped Vikings reworked Ngakoue’s deal for $12 million this season, with the possibility of a long-term contract awaiting if he can provide the reliable pressure from the right defensive end spot that will only boost star Danielle Hunter on the opposite side.

“When they talk about edge rushers, we want them to talk about Danielle and Yannick. I’m just glad that we’re on the same team and can push each other each and every day,” Ngakoue said. “I’m pretty sure our friendship will build as time goes on.”

Hunter has not participated in practice since on-field workouts were first opened Aug. 14 to the media because of an unspecified injury that coach Mike Zimmer has downplayed as a “tweak.” Zimmer said Friday “we’ll just have to see” if Hunter will play against the Packers.