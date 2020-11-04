Minnesota Vikings: Cook says team runs yards like Swiss Chards

Since then — and even though Peterson would win another rushing title playing for Zimmer in 2015 — the Vikings hadn’t turned to one running back so much in a game before Cook’s big day on Sunday.

Cook leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with 10 through seven games, and is one of only two backs (along with Tennessee’s Derrick Henry) averaging more than 100 yards rushing per game. As the Vikings build their identity around him, Cook has embraced the role.

“When we brought in Coach [Gary] Kubiak and last year with Coach [Kevin] Stefanski, that mixture of both of them with them great minds, they’ve seen what we can do if we go out there and impose our will on teams,” Cook said. “That’s just coming from putting that work in. Like I said, coach seen it. Our identity is play physical football, play smart football, manage the clock, get our defense back out there, and give Kirk some manageable situations to make plays, which he does in great fashion. Like I said up front, we just run yards like Swiss chard. That’s what it is.”

Cook invoked the leafy vegetable twice on Wednesday to describe the Vikings’ running game, with a catchphrase that seemed to go over the heads of the reporters who heard it. No matter; his point was made.

What is Swiss chard?