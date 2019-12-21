Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook officially out, Mattison questionable for Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Following a week of missed practices, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was officially ruled out Saturday for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

There is hope, however, for Cook's backup Alexander Mattison, who is listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity for the first time on Saturday since he injured his suffered a high right ankle sprain against the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

Mattison began practice on the sideline working individually with strength coach Mark Uyeyama before getting some light work in with the other running backs. It's the first sign of progress for the rookie running back who did not participate the past two days and did not practice at all leading up to the Los Angeles Chargers game last week.

"I was able to get out there and move around an get some plays in. It felt good," Mattison said.

"I've been working since the injury happened, been working to get back right, been working to get back healthy. This is just another step, taking it day-by-day and seeing how it feels and it's getting better each day."

Cook (chest, shoulder) stretched with the team but was without a helmet and stood to the side watching the rest of practice.