Minnesota Vikings: 49ers focused on stopping Dalvin Cook

But he rested up the final two weeks of the regular season and had 130 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in last week’s win at New Orleans.

“I’ve been watching him since Florida State,” rookie defensive end Nick Bosa said. “He’s really good. Not many people could just maintain the speed that he maintains through contact. He just makes cuts and never slows down. He’s physical.”

They’ve got two of them, so it’s going to be a challenge. We’ve played some good backs, but we haven’t played him. We just got to bring it.”

The Niners were in the middle of the pack defensively against the run, but much of the damage against them was done by teams that featured running quarterbacks like Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Only two running backs reached 100 yards rushing in a game, with Kenton Drake doing it for the Cardinals and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey gaining 77 of his 117 yards on two long runs.

The Vikings are counting on Cook being able to do that to spark the play-action passing game that has helped Cousins have success in an offense that harkens back to the days when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike, was winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1990s with the Broncos.

“It is more of old school, grind-it-out offense,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “When you look at the Shanahan system and the zone scheme, going way back to the Denver days with Terrell Davis and all that. They’re a very physical bunch, they really are. So, the challenge really is we’ve got to do a good job setting edges, filling gaps and making sure the back doesn’t have a lane to run through.”

