Minnesota Vikings: For first time in 16 years, Vikings have an NFL interception leader in Anthony Harris

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Harris accomplished something this season that not even hall of fame safety Paul Krause did with the Vikings.

Krause, the NFL’s all-time leader in interceptions with 81, never was a single-season leader in that category while playing for Minnesota from 1968-79. He did lead in interceptions playing for Washington as a rookie in 1964, his first of four years with the Redskins.

Harris, with six interceptions, tied for the NFL lead in 2019 with New England’s Stephon Gilmore and Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White. The 28-year-old safety became the first Minnesota player to share the interception title since safety Brian Russell was in a two-way tie with nine in 2003.

“It’s cool,” said Harris, whose Vikings open the playoffs Sunday at New Orleans. “I’ll really reflect on it once the season ends. But it’s good to think that I’ve helped the team a little bit, made some plays, which is nice. I’m a team player. I’m always looking to help this team get some wins.”

His half-dozen picks were the most in a season for the Vikings since Darren Sharper’s nine in 2005. Not bad for a guy who was undrafted out of Virginia in 2015 and didn’t become a full-time starter with the Vikings until this season.