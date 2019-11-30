Minnesota Vikings: Playoff implications vs. Seahawks

Carrying the load

For most of the season, Chris Carson has carried the load for Seattle’s run game, while Rashaad Penny took on a complementary role, only getting a handful of carries.

That changed last week against the Eagles. Penny was the star, rushing for a career-high 129 yards and a clinching 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Carson was relegated to a lesser role, getting only eight carries to Penny’s 14. Carson also added to his league-leading fumble total with one that was credited to him and another that was his fault. Carson’s seven fumbles are the most among running backs in the NFL.

Carroll said Penny has earned more carries, but Carson will still get his share.

“Rashaad did great. I’m really fired up for that,” Carroll said. “We need his explosiveness. He continues to show up. He has had the real home run type of style of play. We’ve got to give him chances to bring that to us.”

Oh, brother

For the fourth straight season, Eric Kendricks will take on the team of his older brother and fellow linebacker, Mychal Kendricks. Eric has lost each time, with the Vikings falling at Philadelphia in 2016 and in the NFC championship game after the 2017 season, and then at Seattle in 2018.