Minnesota Vikings: Quick release makes Teddy Bridgewater difficult to sack

As Bridgewater has settled into a Joe Brady-coordinated offense that emphasizes spread sets and quicker throws, he is proving to be a tougher passer to disrupt than he was during his days in a Norv Turner-led Vikings offense that put him in seven-step dropbacks more often.

He is throwing with the 10th-fastest release in the NFL this season (2.42 seconds, according to Pro Football Focus) and being pressured (31.1 % of the time) and sacked (on 16.2 % of dropbacks) less frequently than he ever was as the Vikings’ starter.

“The number one thing he does is he gets the ball out of his hands so fast,” Patterson said. “When you watch the tape, there’s people that got a guy running free at him in the A gap and B gap right in the middle of his face and he’s able to get the ball out of his hands and complete it before that guy can sack him. Now he gets hit, and he’s tough enough to take the hit, but he gets the ball out of his hands.

“That’s always hard for defensive linemen when you play a quarterback that can get the ball out of his hands fast and is accurate. I used the example with the D-line yesterday that his time in New Orleans helped him a lot. He’s got a lot of Drew Brees to his game right now. That’s what makes Drew Brees special because he gets the ball out of his hands fast. That’s what Teddy’s doing.”