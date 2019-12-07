Minnesota Vikings: Rookie class is most influential in years

EAGAN, Minn. — Asked to recall the last time he was part of a Minnesota Vikings team that leaned on rookies as much as it has in 2019, tight end Kyle Rudolph had to think back to his time as one of the younger players on a team that looked markedly different from how it does now.

“I’d say probably not since ’11, ’12, ’13, those earlier years,” he said. “But this rookie class has been awesome. They’ve come in and really helped our team win football games.”

The 2012 Vikings — a year removed from a 3-13 season — got 3,043 offensive and defensive snaps from their rookies (in addition to a Pro Bowl season from rookie kicker Blair Walsh) as they made a surprising playoff push in Rudolph’s second season under then-coach Leslie Frazier. In 2015, the Vikings played rookies for 3,221 snaps, reaping the benefits of an impressive draft haul on their way to an NFC North title.

Only those draft classes, however, might surpass the 2019 group in terms of immediate impact since Rick Spielman became general manager in 2012. Led by first-round pick Garrett Bradbury — who has a chance to become the first Vikings rookie in that time to play every snap of the season — the Vikings’ 2019 rookies have stepped into significant roles for a team that was counting on them for an offensive boost.