Minnesota Vikings: Rudolph's TD catch in overtime extends season

Hill, the Saints’ do-it-all reserve QB, was instrumental in the first touchdown drive of the game. He rushed for a first down before completing a 50-yard pass to rookie Deonte Harris and then, while lined up as a tight end, delivered a block that helped Alvin Kamara score on a 4-yard run around the right end to make it 10-3.

Hill was the Saints’ leading rusher with 50 yards and Kamara was held to 21 yards rushing on seven carries.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES: Deonte Harris’ 54-yard kickoff return and Brees’ 20-yard pass to Michael Thomas in the final seconds of the first half gave New Orleans a chance to tie it, but Lutz’s 43-yard field-goal attempt went wide right.

In the third quarter, Hill’s apparent first-down run on a fake punt was nullified by tight end Josh Hill being called for a false start.

INJURIES: Vikings—Tight end Tyler Conklin was carted from the sideline to the locker room in the first half. ... Right tackle Brian O’Neill walked off with an apparent leg injury in the third quarter but returned.