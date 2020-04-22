Minnesota Vikings: Spielman needs strong draft to fill team's many holes

MINNEAPOLIS — Though he hates his springtime moniker, “Trader Rick” Spielman has earned it time and again over the 13 years he has overseen the Minnesota Vikings draft.

Sometimes, it’s a badge of honor. Like two days in 2015 when he traded down twice, picked Danielle Hunter in the third round, went to bed, got up, traded down again, and picked Stefon Diggs in the fifth round.

Other times, the nickname is sarcastically pinned to him as a big red clown nose by passionate fans who want perfection in an imperfect process. Like trading up for Daniel Carlson, a kicker who got the boot after two games in 2018.

A year ago, in a much different world, Spielman used six trades to turn eight picks into a league-high 12 selections. We’re a long way from being able to pass final judgment on that class, but there are some good early returns.

Four of those moves last year came on Days 2 (second and third rounds) and 3 (fourth through seventh). Overall, 32 teams made 16 trades on Day 2 and 16 more on Day 3.

Spielman hopes that kind of league-wide willingness to wheel and deal carries into Thursday night when the first all-virtual draft presents obvious communication hurdles as everyone shelters from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.