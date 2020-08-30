Minnesota Vikings: Team picking up Jacksonville's Ngakoue for 2 picks

Ngakoue could have signed with the Jags last summer and earned about $40 million guaranteed between 2019 and 2020. Instead, he will make roughly $15 million over those two seasons.

The 25-year-old Ngakoue didn’t believe Jacksonville’s front office showed him enough respect considering what he did since joining the organization as a third-round draft pick in 2016.

He has 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was an alternate the past two seasons. He clearly outplayed his $3.84 million rookie contract. He made $2.025 million in 2019 — far less than other top playmakers at his position.

Ngakoue insisted the day after the season ended that he’s “not going to play for pennies.” He had been seeking around $22 million a year to remain in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars never considered him a complete or elite defensive end worthy of that much annually.

Jacksonville also selected Ngakoue’s replacement, Josh Allen from Kentucky, with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft and added pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson this year. Allen had 44 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate.