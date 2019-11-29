Minnesota Vikings: Thielen could return Monday

Thielen was hurt Oct. 20 at Detroit and sat out Oct. 24 against Washington. He aggravated the injury Nov. 3 at Kansas City and has sat out the past two games.

Thielen was replaced in the lineup by rookie Bisi Johnson.

“It’s (been) rough, especially to see your teammate down but Adam specifically,” Johnson said Tuesday. “He’s a dude who loves to compete and it’s tough for him to sit out there and watch us practice and you feel for dude but he’ll get healthy and get back quick.”

Johnson is hopeful it will be Monday.

“We have our full core group back and we’re all always looking forward to that and I bet (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) is too,” Johnson said.

BRIEFLY: Cousins leads the NFL with a passer rating of 114.8, on pace to be the eighth highest in NFL history and best in team history. Daunte Culpepper holds the Minnesota record for passer rating at 110.9 in 2004. — The Vikings are No. 8 in the NFL in total offense and No. 15 in total defense. The last time they ranked higher in offense was when they were No. 13 and No. 31 in 2013. That was year before Mike Zimmer arrived as coach. — Including a playoff game after the 2015 season, the Vikings have lost five straight games to Seattle, including three in a row on the road. They last won at CenturyLink Field in 2006, 31-13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0