NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With four picks in the seventh rounds, three in the sixth, and one each in the fourth and fifth rounds, the Minnesota Vikings added eight players on the third day of the NFL draft, rounding out a 12-player haul across all three days.
The Vikings added more depth to the offensive line with the selection of Oklahoma guard Dru Samia in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Samia had been told by his agent before the draft that the Vikings really liked him.
“Throughout this entire process, I was kind of thinking, ‘Minnesota’s probably going to be the spot,”’ Samia said. “I didn’t know anything about Minnesota to begin with. I was like, ‘Where is Minneapolis?”’
Samia went with the No. 114 overall selection, a pick that originally belonged to Seattle. To get the pick, the Vikings traded the No. 120 selection in the fourth round and the No. 204 pick in the sixth round.
In the fifth round Saturday, the Vikings took USC inside linebacker Cameron Smith with the No. 162 overall pick.
In the sixth round, they selected Arkansas defensive tackle Armon Watts at 190, Wyoming safety Marcus Epps at No. 191 and Elon tackle Olisaemka Udoh at No. 193.
In the seventh round, the Vikings selected Texas cornerback Kris Boyd at No. 217, Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell at No. 239, Colorado State receiver Olabisi Johnson at No. 247 and Air Force long snapper Austin Cutting at No. 250.
Boyd (5-11, 201 pounds) comes from a family of athletes, including a cousin in former Pro Bowl cornerback Bobby Taylor. He stood out with 15 pass deflections apiece in each of the past two seasons, projecting as a fourth-round pick on NFL.com before the Vikings snatched him up at the end of the draft.
Samia is very athletic. He played on a talented offensive line that protected Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray, who went to Arizona with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Four of those offensive linemen were taken in the first four rounds of the draft.
Samia played right guard the past two seasons the past two seasons after being a right tackle the two before that. He said he “probably 100 percent” will be a guard with the Vikings.
Minnesota previously selected in the draft offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury in the first round, tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round and running back Alexander Mattison in the third. This draft has marked the first time since 1965 that the Vikings’ first four selections all were on offense.
Smith is not regarded as a great athlete. He’s considered a reliable run defender who might come out on third downs.
Watts (6-5, 300 pounds) took a couple years to earn a role for the Razorbacks, but once he did he ascended. A one-year starter last fall, Watts amassed 8.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He was taken with the 190th-overall pick.
Epps (6-0, 197 pounds) is a former walk-on at Wyoming who went on to star for three years in the Mountain West Conference.
The Vikings picked a third offensive lineman, Oli Udoh, with the final sixth-round pick (193rd overall). The former Elon tackle is a behemoth. Udoh (6-5, 323 pounds) is a developmental prospect despite being a four-year starter in the FCS.
