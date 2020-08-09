Minnesota Wild: Players stunned by sudden end to season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON, Alberta — Zach Parise hung his head, Jordan Greenway stood up from the bench and Ryan Hartman skated down the ice.

Wild players reacted in different ways to having the season nixed only 11 seconds into overtime Friday night in a 5-4 loss to the Canucks that expelled them from the NHL’s Edmonton bubble. But the stunning fashion in which the team was eliminated from the best-of-five play-in series reverberated around the group in the aftermath.

“There’s never anything intelligent you can say in those situations,” coach Dean Evason said. “We just said how proud we were of them, how we battled right from the first day of training camp and even obviously before the pause. Proud of how we conducted ourselves, how we prepared, how we came here and obviously gave everything we had.

“It’s obviously a very disappointing end. Someone’s obviously got to lose in overtime, but to have it that sudden it was a bit of a shock with that first shot. But very proud of the group.”