Minnesota Wild: Ryan Suter says Bob was always just Dad

To people in Madison, he wasn’t the guy who helped the U.S. win that improbable gold medal in 1980. He was the guy who sold skates to kids at cost when they couldn’t afford them otherwise.

“He meant so much to so many people,” Suter said. “I wish he would have been able to see that. He knew that he was loved and everything like that. He just didn’t want any attention ever.”

In that moment, Ryan Suter paused, thinking perhaps it was best that his dad wasn’t there to see so many people honoring him.

“He was probably rolling in his grave, thinking, ‘What the heck are you people doing?’ “ Suter said with a laugh. “He probably would not have liked it too much.”

‘I wanted to kill him’

Ask anyone who ever played with Bob Suter and most will say he was the best teammate they ever had.

Ask anyone who ever played against Bob Suter, and most will say he was the worst opponent imaginable.

A star for the University of Wisconsin in the late 1970s, he made a living getting under his opponents’ skin with his gritty style of play.