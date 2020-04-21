Minor leagues set to accept cut to 120 baseball affiliates

Under MLB’s proposal, MLB clubs would have four full-season farm teams, a rookie level club at their minor league complex and prospects in the Dominican Summer League.

The National Association lobbied Congress as it fought MLB’s plan. But the new coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamic and sapped minor league teams of revenue and willingness to fight. Some teams have trimmed expenses with layoffs and furloughs.

Opening day in the majors, slated for March 26, has been pushed back indefinitely; the commissioner’s office and players’ association have discussed the possibility of playing in empty ballparks as a method that would lead to broadcast revenue and allow players to receive salary.

Without big broadcast contracts, the minors don’t appear to have that type of option and have less of a likelihood to play this year. MLB refused the minors’ request to extend the PBA for a year, both people said.

Now the minors are prepared to accept MLB’s concept with some modifications, the people said. The Double-A and Class A teams targeted to lose their affiliations by MLB could be granted provisional licenses if their big league club wants to retain the farm club and there is a prospect of a new ballpark or stadium improvements, one of the people said.