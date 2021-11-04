Miss Penny is the perfect kitty- beautiful, playful and the sweetest girl ever! Miss Penny came to our shelter as... View on PetFinder
Nearly 61 years of restaurant history will come to an end at 2 p.m. Tuesday when the King Street Kitchen at 141 S. Seventh St. in downtown La …
The Main, a new event venue in the former Crossfire youth center at 422 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, hosted its first events last week.
Boyer’s Furniture has a new home — a brand new building at 1600 George St. — as the two buildings it occupied before will be razed soon to mak…
A 31-year-old Onalaska woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bail after police allegedly found a half-pound of meth…
Mention the name Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, and you're likely to get varying views on the trial that begins Monday.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at La Crosse Regional Airpor…
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
A 35-year-old La Crosse man has been indicted in federal court for drug crimes.
Two people died, including a Baraboo School District student, and three others were injured in a crash Friday in the Sauk County town of Fairfield, authorities reported.
Brian Rebhahn’s cancer battle lasted almost exactly two years, a rollercoaster of pain, progress, setbacks, hope and, ultimately, devastation.
