A missing rural La Farge man has been located and is safe.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Richard G. Hoffer, 76, was last seen at his residence in rural La Farge Sunday, March 5, at about 5 p.m.; he was driving a gray, 2015 Toyota Tundra. In a press release sent during the early morning hours of Monday, March 6, the sheriff's office reported Hoffer had been located and was safe.
Responding agencies included the Vernon County Communications Center, La Farge Police Department, Wisconsin Silver Alert Network and Fitchburg Police Department