Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Foss among those crowned season champion

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Four season champions were crowned at Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Friday, including one being determined by a matter of seven points.

Keith Foss secured his second United States Racing Association Modified championship with a 10th-place finish in Friday’s 25-lap feature. Foss finished two spots behind fellow Winona driver and two-time defending champion Josh Angst, but his points lead held to win the title.

Lucas Schott won his first feature of the season from pole. Dustin Sorensen finished second and Jacob Bleess took third.

Kory Ressie of Alma, Wisconsin won the USRA Late Model championship by 34 points over Matt LaDuke. Ressie knocks off five-time defending champion Lance Hofer, who finished fifth in the standings with two wins in six features.

Ryan Olson finished third in the Late Model standings and won his second consecutive feature in the series. LaDuke finished second, Hofer finished third and Ressie took fourth.

The USRA B-Mod championship was awarded to Osage, Iowa’s Joe Chisholm, who picked up his fourth feature win of the season in the 20-lap feature Friday. Chisholm finished 81 points ahead of Olson, who started the feature on pole before a crash relegated him to a 23rd place finish. Dylan Goettl took second in the feature with Colby Mann taking second.

Brady Williamson won his first USRA Hobby Stock feature. Chris Hovden of Cresco, Iowa matched his worst finish of the season with an eighth, but his four wins over the course of the season guided him to a series championship. Hovden’s title is his second in the division in three seasons.

While season championships have been determined, all four series return to the track Thursday for the rescheduled Karl Fenske Memorial event where the Modified division will race for $4,999. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The track will also host the United States Modified Touring Series on Friday night with the USMTS feature winner slatted to take home $10,000.