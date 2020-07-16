Mississippi Thunder Speedway set to honor Karl Fenske with inaugural memorial race

Fenske was known to lose his temper at times, and it sometimes landed him in trouble — like when he flipped off the grandstands at Kasson, including the Budweiser sponsor that was there.

“He was a hothead no doubt about that,” Thill said with a laugh.

But for those that knew him off the track, Fenske was a special person.

Few could match his work ethic, as he worked tirelessly at the family’s auto body shop — Fenske’s Auto Sales and Auto Body Shop — always ensuring he had his car’s body looking brand new.

Few could also match his infectious smile or his compassion for others, something that many didn’t get to see.

“He wasn’t the guy I thought he was at all while we were racing each other,” Timm said. “He had a lot of compassion for people, animals and what was going on in the community and all things you would think he would have nothing to do with.

“He was just an overall good guy.”

If you needed something, he would provide it.