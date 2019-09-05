MLB

Standings entering Thursday

American League

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York9249.652
Tampa Bay8259.58210
Boston7564.54016
Toronto5585.39336½
Baltimore4693.33145

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota8653.619
Cleveland8159.579
Chicago6178.43925
Kansas City5189.36435½
Detroit4097.29245

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9050.643
Oakland8058.5809
Texas6873.48222½
Los Angeles6575.46425
Seattle5882.41432

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

Boston 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, late

Detroit at Kansas City, late

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Texas at Baltimore, late

Minnesota at Boston, late

Toronto at Tampa Bay, late

Seattle at Houston, late

Friday's Games

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 7:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

National League

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8654.614
Washington7860.5657
Philadelphia7266.52213
New York7168.51114½
Miami4989.35536

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7861.561
Chicago7563.543
Milwaukee7167.514
Cincinnati6575.46413½
Pittsburgh6178.43917

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9250.648
Arizona7367.52118
San Francisco6772.48223½
San Diego6475.46026½
Colorado5982.41832½

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5

San Francisco 9, St. Louis 8

Arizona 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, late

San Francisco at St. Louis, late

Miami at Pittsburgh, late

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late

Washington at Atlanta, late

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 1-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4), 9:10 p.m.

