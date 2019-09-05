MLB
Standings entering Thursday
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|92
|49
|.652
|—
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|.582
|10
|Boston
|75
|64
|.540
|16
|Toronto
|55
|85
|.393
|36½
|Baltimore
|46
|93
|.331
|45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|86
|53
|.619
|—
|Cleveland
|81
|59
|.579
|5½
|Chicago
|61
|78
|.439
|25
|Kansas City
|51
|89
|.364
|35½
|Detroit
|40
|97
|.292
|45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|—
|Oakland
|80
|58
|.580
|9
|Texas
|68
|73
|.482
|22½
|Los Angeles
|65
|75
|.464
|25
|Seattle
|58
|82
|.414
|32
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1
Boston 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, late
Detroit at Kansas City, late
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
Texas at Baltimore, late
Minnesota at Boston, late
Toronto at Tampa Bay, late
Seattle at Houston, late
Friday's Games
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 7:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|86
|54
|.614
|—
|Washington
|78
|60
|.565
|7
|Philadelphia
|72
|66
|.522
|13
|New York
|71
|68
|.511
|14½
|Miami
|49
|89
|.355
|36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|78
|61
|.561
|—
|Chicago
|75
|63
|.543
|2½
|Milwaukee
|71
|67
|.514
|6½
|Cincinnati
|65
|75
|.464
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|78
|.439
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|92
|50
|.648
|—
|Arizona
|73
|67
|.521
|18
|San Francisco
|67
|72
|.482
|23½
|San Diego
|64
|75
|.460
|26½
|Colorado
|59
|82
|.418
|32½
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4
Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5
San Francisco 9, St. Louis 8
Arizona 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, late
San Francisco at St. Louis, late
Miami at Pittsburgh, late
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late
Washington at Atlanta, late
Friday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 1-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4), 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.