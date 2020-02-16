MLB: Astros' Baker accepts that no one is moving on from scandal

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“I really don’t associate myself with this kind of stuff,” said the 36-year-old Suzuki, whose team shares a spring training complex with the Astros. “I just kind of go about my business and try to stay out of everything and get ready to play baseball.”

The Nationals have said they got ready for the Fall Classic in October under the assumption the Astros were cheating; a Major League Baseball investigation released last month said Houston used video feeds to steal opposing catchers’ signs in 2017 and 2018.

Part of the fallout was that Astros manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were fired.

“You hear stuff around the league. And all you do is do your due diligence and you try to prepare yourselves to not get into that situation,” Suzuki said. “And we just did our homework on our end and did everything we possibly can to combat the rumors that are going around and we just prepared ourselves. That was the bottom line. It was just getting ready for it, if it did happen.”

Correa took a jab at Suzuki’s assertion to The Washington Post earlier in camp that he heard whistling during the World Series when Houston was batting, and told the catcher, via the media, to “enjoy” his ring and his teammates.