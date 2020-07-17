MLB: Blue Jays still waiting to hear if they can play in Toronto

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TORONTO (AP) — A top Canadian government health official credits the Blue Jays for their willingness to live in a quarantine environment while they host games in Toronto but said Friday problems remain with Major League Baseball’s proposed plan to play in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said the federal government is still looking very closely at the proposals by MLB and the Blue Jays. The team has been given clearance by Ontario and Toronto to play regular-season games in Rogers Centre and awaits approval from Canada’s federal government.

MLB needs an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border also remains closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start July 24 at Tampa Bay and play their home opener five days later against Washington.

“Canada has done a good job overall in terms of flattening the curve. We’re about 300 or so cases a day. But that success we’ve achieved is fragile as we’ve seen. It just takes a few sparks that can easily backfire to many more more cases. That’s something we need to keep in mind,” Njoo said.