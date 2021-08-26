MLB: Brewers drop final game in series vs. Reds

A leadoff single and an error by Anderson set the stage for India’s three-run homer off Hunter Strickland in the fifth. The rookie’s 17th homer this season made it 4-0. Castellanos led off the sixth with his 24th.

Luis Urias led off the seventh with his 17th homer for Milwaukee.

“It would have been a nice one to get today but they pitched well and got a big homer,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They’re a good team and they did enough today.”

MAKING HIS CASE: India came into the game leading NL rookies in runs scored and RBI and was third in homers and sixth in batting average, making him a strong contender for Rookie of the Year.

“That was definitely my goal at the beginning of the year,” India said. “I did say it and I definitely wanted to win Rookie of the Year, but I just want to win. I want to win for the team. I want to get to the playoffs and we’re going to make a run. That’s my goal. If it happens, it happens. My goal is to help the team win, no matter what.”

PROGRESS: Milwaukee padded its division lead in the series against Cincinnati as it pursues what would be a franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance.