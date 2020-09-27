MLB: Brewers lose but qualify for playoff spot

ST. LOUIS -- Not that they were concerned about the various possibilities, but the St. Louis Cardinals took the most direct route available to baseball’s postseason Sunday at Busch Stadium. They won their game.
With Harrison Bader tripling to ignite a four-run third inning and hitting a 425-foot homer into Big Mac Land in the fourth, the Cardinals jumped on the Milwaukee Brewers early as they posted a 5-2 victory in the final game of the regular season.
Their next destination, as the second-place team in the National League Central Division, will not be to Detroit for a makeup game or two on Monday. It will be to San Diego for the start of a wild-card round, two-out-of-three playoff series to start on Wednesday. All the games will be played in San Diego.
The Brewers’ next destination is not home but to Los Angeles. Thanks to both Philadelphia and San Francisco losing, the Brewers became the final wild-card team in the NL derby and first team to finish under .500 (29-31) to make baseball’s postseason, which has expanded to 16 teams this year for the first time.
Christian Yelich reached base three times with a single and two walks. He scored one of the Brewers' runs, and Orlando Arcia scored the other.
Jacob Nottingham and Daniel Vogelbach drove in Milwaukee's runs, which came in the fourth and ninth innings after the Cardinals scored the first four runs.
Relievers Justin Topa, Eric Yardley and Adrian Hauser combined to pitch four scoreless innings to close out the game for Milwaukee.
Four Cardinals pitchers, beginning with Austin Gomber (four innings), held the Brewers to five with Alex Reyes locking up his first save in four years by recording the final five outs.
To make the playoff field, the Cardinals had to fight off a coronavirus outbreak that cost them 10 players and several staffers at various points in the regular season and shut them down for 17 days from playing games. They finished the season at 30-28 and they made some history as Yadier Molina bounced into a 5-4-3 triple play to end the eighth inning.
TRIPLE, HOMER SPARK EARLY RALLY: The Cardinals took a giant step toward punching their playoff ticket Sunday at Busch Stadium when they scored four runs in the third inning against Milwaukee to break a scoreless tie, fueled by Harrison Bader’s leadoff triple to right center off lefthander Brett Anderson. Bader. hitting eighth in the lineup, then blasted a 425-foot homer to left in the fourth to cancel a Milwaukee run in the top half as the Cardinals took a 5-1 lead.
That was the same score with two innings to go.
After Bader's triple, Tyler O’Neill, the No. 9 hitter, worked his way back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk and then Anderson departed with a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand, to be replaced by righthander Freddy Peralta.
After Peralta was awarded all the time he needed to warm up, O’Neill stole second to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out.
They quickly scored as Kolten Wong hit a ball off Peralta’s glove and the Brewers’ pitcher, after recovering the ball, flung it wide of first as both Bader and O’Neill came home and Wong went to second.
Tommy Edman struck out but Paul Goldschmidt delivered Wong with a single to center. With two out, Yadier Molina walked and Paul DeJong dumped a run-scoring single to left for the fourth run.
Giovanny Gallegos and Genesis Cabrera followed starter Austin Gomber (four innings, one run) with three innings of scoreless ball, two of them by former closer Gallegos, who came into the game in the fifth.
GOMBER STARTS STRONG: Lefthander Gomber limited the Brewers to one hit over the first four innings, helped by a double play started by third baseman Edman in the first after Ryan Braun had hit a smash to Edman.
But Gomber walked the first two hitters he faced in the fourth and then threw a wild pitch as the Brewers ultimately pushed across a run on an infield out.
The Cardinals had hit a couple of balls hard off Anderson in the second but Milwaukee left fielder Christian Yelich flashed into left center to pull down Molina’s drive and Avisail Garcia, his cap flying off, banged into the center-field wall to make a sterling catch off DeJong.
