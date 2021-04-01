MLB: Brewers rally in 9th and beat Twins in 10th for opening win

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the ninth inning to force a tie and again in the 10th to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Thursday in a season opener at American Family Field.

Christian Yelich had an RBI single and Travis Shaw a two-run double in the ninth as Milwaukee completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit.

Lorenzo Cain was put on second base to open the bottom of the 10th. Omar Narváez moved him to third with a single, and Orlando Arcia brought him home with a fielder’s choice before reliever Randy Dobnak could record an out. Arcia sent a grounder toward second base, and Jorge Polanco couldn’t make the play at the plate.

Yelich and Shaw were both 2-for-4, and Avisaíl García and Narváez were 2-for-5 for the Brewers.

Max Kepler was 3-for-5, and Byron Buxton drove in two runs for the Twins.

Josh Hader pitched the top of the 10th for Milwaukee and struck out the side to position the Brewers for the winning rally.

Brandon Woodruff started and struck out five while allowing six hits and three earned runs over the first four innings before Freddy Peralta struck out six over the fifth and sixth. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 17 batters.

The Twins took a 5-2 lead by scoring twice in the seventh inning.

