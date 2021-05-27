MLB: Brewers rally to split series

That brought up pinch-hitter Manny Machado, who lined a double to right-center that brought home Tatis with the tying run. Hosmer also tried to score on the play but was thrown out by Adames.

Milwaukee had appeared to take control of the game in the seventh when Adames hit his sixth homer of the season, and first since the Brewers acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays.

That came after Hosmer had put San Diego ahead with a homer in the sixth that capped a three-run outburst against Trevor Richards, who also came over from Tampa Bay in that Adames trade.

Each team broke through against the other’s bullpen after the two starters—Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser and San Diego’s Ryan Weathers—allowed one hit apiece in relatively short outings.

Weathers struck out five and walked two but left after throwing 78 pitches in four innings. Weathers has gone longer than four innings in just one of his six starts.

Houser struck out four and issued just one walk in five innings but was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM