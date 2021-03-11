MLB: Brewers relying on offseason fielding upgrades to pay off

Even so, there’s little doubt both will make their greatest contributions in the field. Wong believes improved defense indirectly can boost the Brewers’ hitting as well.

“When you can hold teams to low numbers during the games, usually it keeps confidence in the clubhouse, keeps the confidence in guys knowing that one swing can give us a lead or tie the game,” Wong said. “We’re never out of it. That’s the beautiful thing about defense.”

Wong represents a defensive upgrade from Keston Hiura, who is moving to first base as the Brewers experiment at the infield corners.

The Brewers believe Hiura’s range will compensate for his relative lack of height and make him a quality first baseman. Orlando Arcia, the Brewers’ starting shortstop since 2017, is working at third base this spring along with Travis Shaw as the Brewers give Luis Urías a chance to compete at shortstop.

Bradley’s addition gives the Brewers a surplus of talent in the outfield.

When Cain opted out last season, the Brewers used Avisaíl García in center, even though the vast majority of his prior experience had come at right field. Now the Brewers have Cain, Yelich, Bradley and Garcia.