MLB: Cubs rebound to beat Braves

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Braves 13-4 Saturday on an afternoon when Atlanta returned Sean Kazmar Jr. to the major leagues for the first time in 13 years.

Javier Báez and David Bote also homered for the Cubs. who stopped a three-game losing streak. Chicago entered hitting a major league-worst .166 and then took an 11-0 lead in the fifth.

Atlanta selected the contract of Kazmar, a 36-year-old infielder, from its alternate training site before the game. He pinch hit in the fifth inning grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Kazmar had not played in the major leagues since Sept. 23, 2008, with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in 19 games that season for his only previous major league action, and had since played in Triple-A for the Padres, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Braves, plus Double-A for the Mets — a total of 1,106 minor league games.

The gap between big league appearances was the greatest since that of right-hander Ralph Winegarner, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Winegarner played on June 23, 1936, for the Cleveland Indians and did not return to the majors until July 7, 1949, with the St. Louis Browns — a span of 13 years and 14 days.