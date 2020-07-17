MLB: Cutouts provide virtual MLB audience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gabby Adamo loved the Chicago White Sox so much it influenced how she dressed and even how she drank her favorite beverages.

“She didn’t despise Cubs fans, but she despised anything to do with red and blue,” said her father, Vince Adamo of Frankfort, Ill. “She would not wear anything to do with red and blue in case people thought she was a Cubs fan. From a young age, she never wore red and blue together. She never held anything red and blue. She wouldn’t even drink out of a red-and-blue straw.”

Gabby Adamo rooted for the White Sox even during a three-year battle with leukemia. But she never got to attend one of their opening day games.

Eight months after she died at the age of 22, her parents are doing what they can to rectify that. With no spectators permitted at stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, the White Sox are among Major League Baseball teams giving fans the opportunity to fill some seats with their photographs on cutouts.

So when Chicago opens July 24 against the Minnesota Twins, a cutout featuring a smiling Gabby wearing a White Sox jersey and cap will be in the stands. “We’d always talked about going to opening day,” her father said. “She just always talked about the next time she’d go to a game.”