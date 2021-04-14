MLB: Eovaldi, Red Sox beat Twins 3-2, run winning streak to 8

MINNEAPOLIS — Nathan Eovaldi pitched five effective innings and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to eight games, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-2 to open Wednesday’s doubleheader.

The second game wasn’t completed under after press time.

Christian Arroyo, Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits for Boston, which is on its longest win streak since 2018. The Red Sox, who finished last in the AL East in 2020, are the first team since the 1991 Seattle Mariners to lose at least three games to start the season and follow that by winning at least seven straight, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“For me, it’s the pitching,” Eovaldi said. “I like our team a lot. I like where we’re at. I feel like at any point in the ballgame, we’re going to be able to take the lead, put up runs and keep us there.”

Eovaldi (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits. He has allowed four runs over 17 1/3 innings in three starts this season.

Matt Barnes finished with his second save after allowing a leadoff walk to Jake Cave. Cave stole second base and Barnes stranded him when Verdugo caught Luis Arraez’s sinking liner in left field.