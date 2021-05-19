MLB: Giolito gives Sox 8-inning, 2-hit outing to beat Twins 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS — Lucas Giolito gave up two hits over eight innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts, guiding the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Giolito (3-4) threw 111 pitches in his longest start of the year, another stride forward after a rough first month. The third-inning fastball that Nelson Cruz hit to center for his 10th home run accounted for Minnesota’s only runner past second base. Cruz also singled in the first.

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances, following a game-ending strikeout of Max Kepler with a shout and an arm pump to celebrate Chicago’s 20th win in its last 28 games.

Leury García hit a leadoff double against Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by Adam Eaton. Then García gave the White Sox (26-16) the lead with an RBI single in the sixth, zapping whatever spark the Twins (14-27) were seeking from their 5-4 comeback win on Tuesday. Giolito faced the minimum batters from the fourth inning on.