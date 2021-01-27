MLB Hall of Fame: Could more shutouts be on the horizon?

HARD TO PREDICT: Ortiz has his own PED questions, but he’s managed to remain relatively popular, and it’s anyone’s guess how he’ll fare in the voting.

“One of the few candidates where I literally have no idea what’s going to happen,” Thibodaux said. “It would not surprise me if he got 50% and it wouldn’t surprise me if he got 85%.”

Perhaps a groundswell of support for Ortiz will cause some voters to rethink their opposition to Bonds and Clemens, but it’s not at all clear how well Ortiz will do on his first try.

OTHER NEWCOMERS: Although Rodriguez and Ortiz are the biggest additions, there are some other interesting new names expected for the 2022 ballot.

Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins each won an MVP, and Tim Lincecum won two Cy Young Awards. Prince Fielder and Joe Nathan are among the other eligibles.

ROLLING ALONG?: Scott Rolen received 52.9% of the vote this year, up from 35.3% in 2020. He may be the best bet for avoiding more BBWAA shutouts in the next couple of years.

OTHER AVENUES: Even if the BBWAA doesn’t vote anyone in next year, there’s still a chance someone will be elected by one of the Eras Committees, which consider players no longer eligible for the BBWAA vote. The Golden Days and Early Baseball committees are supposed to consider candidates for next year’s class, and the Today’s Game Committee is set to have its say for the 2023 class.

