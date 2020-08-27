MLB: Hall of Fame election wait lengthens for Twins greats Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat

The sanctions were a vivid reminder to all MLB players, Clippard said, of how each player can impact many others.

“That’s what we all kind of realize. If somebody does something they’re not supposed to do and the virus spreads through the clubhouse, it can jeopardize the industry, and everybody’s ability to play this year,” Clippard said. “That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken away — you really have to look out not only for your teammates, but everybody in baseball. And in society, really.”

No need for audition

The Twins aren’t ready to announce when Michael Pineda will make his 2020 debut, but manager Rocco Baldelli said the right-hander won’t need to audition for him when he rejoins the team Monday.

“I’m not going to need to see Big Mike in person. I know Wes (Johnson, the Twins pitching coach) has seen him throw,” Baldelli said. “We have our staff in St. Paul watching him all the time. Derek Falvey went over and had a chance to see him, and some of the other front office members, too. He’s doing great. I believe he’s going to be ready to go” when his 60-game suspension for a failed PED test lapses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.