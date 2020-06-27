MLB: Majors confronting short time period before opening day

Beyond injury and coronavirus concerns, space is also an issue for baseball’s summer camp. While spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona have several backfields that players can use, teams are going to have to make the most of their home ballparks and a handful of area facilities.

That means staggered start times for player workouts and extended days for coaching staffs. It also means meetings in airy stadium concourses instead of cramped clubhouses so players can observe social distancing guidelines designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s basically just using all parts of the facility very wisely and efficiently and I think with the initial plan that we have, it functions like that,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “The one thing for the staff portion of it, it’s going to be a longer day because we are dealing with one field and you’re talking about live BPs and getting guys ready. We’re going to have to be very efficient.”

Some places are better suited for the task than others. Domed stadiums will give their teams more reliability for their schedules. The Diamondbacks are going to use Chase Field and their spring training facility in Scottsdale, just a short drive away from their home ballpark.

“It just creates a little bit longer day,” Counsell said. “We’ll get all the work done that we need to get done. Intra-squad games are going to be a big part of this. We’ll use both clubhouses. The space is fine, but one field just kind of lengthens the day, I think.”

